32 dead after truck rams through crowd in Guatemala

March 28 (UPI) -- At least 32 people were dead Thursday after a trailer truck crashed through a crowd gathered around the victim of a previous traffic accident on a Guatemala highway.

Several emergency services units were dispatched to the area to transport over a dozen people injured in the accident to local hospitals, el Periodico reported.

According to Cecilio Chacaj, a spokesman for the local volunteer firefighters, the group had gathered on the road around the body of a person who had been killed in an earlier crash when the truck drove through them.

"It seems that the semi-trailer did not notice the number of the people on the roadway and ran them over," Cecilio Chacaj said.

The truck driver has been apprehended.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said his government was coordinating assistance for the families of the victims.

"I regret the tragedy that occurred in the municipality of Nahuala, Solola, which has left over 30 death due to a traffic accident," he said on Twitter. "We are currently coordinating actions to provide all the support to the victims' families. My condolences."