Theresa May vows to resign if Brexit plan passes

British Prime Minister Theresa May said she's willing to step down for the good of the country. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday promised to resign if the Parliament can come together to approve her Brexit deal.

She said she understands some lawmakers are worried that if they vote for the agreement to withdraw from the European Union, she'll take it as a mandate "to rush on into phase two" of negotiations with the 28-member bloc without more debate at home.

"I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to do what is right for our country and our party," May said during a closed-door meeting with conservative members of Parliament.

"I ask everyone in this room to back the deal so we can complete our historic duty -- to deliver on the decision of the British people and leave the European Union with a smooth and orderly exit."

Parliament has twice voted against May's Brexit deal, which she negotiated with the European Union. EU officials said they would extend Britain's Friday deadline to formally withdraw from the bloc if Parliament passed a deal this week.

The European Union announced Monday saying that it was prepared for Britain to leave the bloc without a deal.

An estimated 1 million people participated in a march in London on Saturday, demanding a second public vote on Brexit.

On Tuesday, lawmakers voted to seize control of the Brexit process from May.

If conservative lawmakers agree to May's offer and approve a Brexit plan, the leadership election process would begin May 22.