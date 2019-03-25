Hamas, Israel reach cease-fire after rocket exchange

A shattered glass door lies in the yard of a central Israel home after it was hit by a rocket launched from Gaza. Photo courtesy of Magen David Adom

The remains of a room in a central Israel residence after a rocket launched from Gaza landed on it early Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside the Oval Office of the White House on Monday. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Remains of a residence in central Israel after a rocket launched from Gaza landed on it early Monday morning. Photo courtesy of Israel Defense Forces

March 25 (UPI) -- Hamas and Israel reached a cease-fire brokered by Egypt on Monday after an early-morning exchange of rocket fire, the militant group announced.

Hamas- and Hezbollah-affiliated media announced the cessation of hostilities would go into effect at 10 p.m.

"Egyptian efforts succeeded with a ceasefire between the occupation and the resistance factions," Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said.

No details were given of Israel's response but there were reports of explosions west of Gaza City on Monday evening. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Washington, D.C., said he will "not tolerate" the rocket strike and said Israel will do "whatever we must do" to defend itself.

"As we speak," he said. "Israel is responding forcefully to this wanton aggression."

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a rocket fired from Gaza hit a home in central Israel.

The residents of the Sharon village home, including a 60-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital suffering from blast injuries, burns and shrapnel wounds, Israel's emergency medical services Magen David Adom said on Twitter.

A 6-month-old was among the injured, which also included at least three bystanders who were attempting to flee the area.

MDA said it received a call about the rocket at 5:22 a.m. and dispatched paramedics to the area. No Hamas official claimed responsibility for the rocket attack and one official said it had "no interest" in doing so.

Police said the rocket caused the building to catch fire and shrapnel caused damage to nearby buildings, the Times of Israel reported.

Israel security forces confirmed the rocket originated from Gaza.

"We can confirm that Hamas is responsible for firing a homemade rocket," Israel Defense Forces said in a tweet. "It flew a distance of 75 miles across Israel."

The rocket triggered air-raid sirens throughout the Sharon and Emek regions, the IDF said.

Netanyahu was scheduled to give a speech Tuesday at the AIPAC policy conference but instead decided to head home.

Israel has since closed the Erez and Kerem Shalom border crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, which adjoins Israel and Egypt.

The attack follows weeks of escalating tensions between the militant Palestinian organization Hamas and Israel.

On March 14, two rockets were allegedly launched by mistake from the Gaza Strip toward Tel Aviv.

In retaliation, Israel hit 100 Hamas targets throughout Gaza.

Egypt is working to de-escalate tensions between the two, and a delegation was expected to arrive in Gaza Monday to negotiate an end the present fighting in exchange for benefits from Israel, Qatar and Egypt, Ynet News reported.