People stand near destroyed cars after a flood hit the city of Shiraz, Iran, on Monday. Photo by Amin Berenjkar/EPA-EFE

March 25 (UPI) -- Flash floods in southern Iran killed at least a dozen people Monday after more than a week of heavy rains throughout the country, local emergency officials said.

Iran's Emergency Medical Services Director Pir Hossein Koulivand said 11 people died in the city of Shiraz in the southern province of Fars. Another 45 people sustained injuries, including 30 who were hospitalized.

At least five others died in flooding over the past week in the northern provinces of Golestan and Mazandaran.

The rising waters caused rivers to burst their banks and a disruption to transport throughout the region. Meteorologists said 26 of 31 provinces in the country have received rain or snow.

The flooding coincided with Iran's new year, a busy tourist season when people travel to visit with family.

British newspaper The Independent reported the floodwaters also were expected to affect Iraq, where officials evacuated the city of Basra. Multiple small communities in Iran also have received evacuation orders.