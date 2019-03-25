Calls for May to resign heighten as possible 'no deal' Brexit draws near

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces pressure to resign in exchange for votes for her Brexit deal as a new European Union deadline looms. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- In another cliffhanger week for Brexit, British Prime Minister Theresa May is being pressured Monday to step down in exchange for votes for her plan to exit the European Union while other brace for a "no deal" scenario.

The European Union has given May a deadline this week to get Parliament to approve their deal or force Britain out with a withdrawal agreement, which could bring sudden changes.

The House of Commons is expected to debate several amendments that could shape how Britain moves forward. One sets up a series of votes on alternative Brexit plans on Wednesday which would let Parliament take control of the Brexit process from the government.

Another demands that the government takes a no-deal Brexit off the table, while another would allow Parliament to consider alternative Brexit plans, including a second national referendum to nullify the 2016 Brexit vote.

An estimated one million people participated in a march in London on Saturday, demanding a second public vote on Brexit.

The European Union, though, issued an announcement Monday saying that it has prepared for Britain to leave the European Union without a deal and what that would look like.

"This will obviously cause significant disruption for citizens and businesses. In such a scenario, the UK's relations with the EU would be governed by general international public law, including rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said.

"The EU will be required to immediately apply its rules and tariffs at its borders with the UK. This includes checks and controls for customs, sanitary and phytosanitary standards and verification of compliance with EU norms. Despite the considerable preparations of the Member States' customs authorities, these controls could cause significant delays at the border. UK entities would also cease to be eligible to receive EU grants and to participate in EU procurement procedures under current terms," the statement continued.