Mali government dismisses military leaders after village massacre

March 24 (UPI) -- Mali's government dismissed high-ranking military officials Sunday, one day after a group of hunters killed 134 herders.

Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga told state-run broadcaster ORTM that the government has taken "strong measures" in response to the massacre in the central Mopti region.

"We have ordered the militia Dan na Amassagou to dissolve and moved to restructure and reinforce the security forces starting with the top army commanders."

The government blamed ethnic Dogon hunters for killing ethnic Fulani herders in the village of Ogossagou Peulh. The government also ordered the Dogon group to disband.

Bankass Mayor Moulaye Guindo said the village's chief was killed and buildings were burned down.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita called an emergency meeting Sunday and said the government's actions were an effort to protect all Malians.