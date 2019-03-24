Evacuations halted after Norwegian cruise ship regains power

Rescue services help passengers get out of a helicopter after they have been evacuated from the Viking Sky cruise ship in Hustadvika, Norway, on Sunday. Photo by Svein Ove Ekornesvag/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- Rescuer workers halted the evacuation of passengers on board a Norwegian cruise ship Sunday after the vessel regained power and was able to travel to port, the cruise line said.

The evacuation ended 10 a.m. Sunday after helicopter crews airlifted 479 passengers from the Viking Sky cruise ship to Norway's west coast.

The ship, which was carrying some 1,300 passengers and crew members, became disabled Saturday amid stormy conditions and waves reaching up to 27 feet. Viking Cruises said 20 people sustained injuries amid the storm and were receiving medical care in Norway.

The Viking Sky regained power to its engines Sunday and traveled to Molde under its own power, halting the need for further evacuations. There were 436 guests and 458 crew members on board the ship when it reached port.

The cruise line said it has made arrangements for passengers to fly home, with some leaving Sunday.

Viking Cruises canceled its next scheduled cruise Wednesday aboard the Scandinanvia and the Kiel Canal.

"Throughout all of this, our first priority was for the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and our crew," the cruise line said. "We would like to thank the Norwegian Redningssentral and the Norwegian emergency services for their support and skill displayed in managing the situation in very challenging weather conditions. We would also like to thank the local residents who throughout the whole process have been extremely supportive and hospitable."