Cruise ship stalls near Norway, prompting evacuation

A picture made available that shows cruise ship Viking Sky in Tromso, Norway in 2018. The Viking Sky stalled off the west coast of Norway and will evacuate its 1,300 passengers. File Photo by Rune Stoltz/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- The Viking Sky cruise ship suffered engine problems off Norway's west coast Saturday, forcing emergency crews to start evacuating some 1,300 passengers via helicopter.

The cruise ship sent a distress signal while suffering engine problems amid bad weather, CNN reported. Multiple rescue ships and four helicopters were dispatched to assist the rescue.

By 12:45 p.m. EDT, the rescue effort had airlifted about 50 passengers.

The cruise ship reportedly lost engine power and dropped anchor in storm conditions with strong wind and waves reaching 24 to 27 feet, Cruise Industry News reported. The ship was eventually able to restart one engine and drop anchor about 1.5 miles from land, according to an article by Sky News.

Sky News reported that the ship that was built in 2017 and owned of Viking Ocean Cruises, part of the Viking Cruises group.