Fiery bus crash leaves at least 50 dead in Ghana

Two commercial buses crashed on the Accra Cape Coast road in the Ekumfi district of Ghana on Friday. Photo by Christian Thompson/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- Two buses collided and burst into flames Friday in central Ghana, local police said, killing at least 50 people.

The commercial vehicles collided around 1:30 a.m. in the town of Kintampo, Ghana Police Service spokesman David Eklu told CNN.

"The buses went up in flames when they collided," Eklu said. "It's too early to ascertain how many died but 50 people have been confirmed dead."

Each bus had between 50 and 100 passengers on board, and Eklu said at least 50 others sustained injuries. Emergency workers transported the injured to Techiman Holy Family Hospital and Kintampo Government Hospital for treatment.

"Most of the passengers in both vehicles died at the spot. A number of them with varying degrees of injuries have been rushed to hospital," a police spokesperson told BBC News.