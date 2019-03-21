HMS Tamar, the fourth of five new River Class Offshore Patrol Vessels, was officially named on Wednesday during a ceremony at BAE Systems’ site at Scotstoun, Glasgow, where she will spend the next few months working through the systems integration and outfit stage of her build. Photo courtesy of BAE Systems/U.K. Ministry of Defense

March 21 (UPI) -- Defense Minister Stuart Andrew named Thursday in Glasgow a new Royal Navy warship HMS Tamar.

The HMS Tamar is the fourth of the Royal Navy's five new Offshore Patrol Vessels.

The nearly 297-foot long vessel is equipped with a 30mm cannon and flight deck accomodating a Merlin helicopter. It is part of a five OPV contract with BAE Systems, worth a combined $830 million.

"From patrolling our coastlines and protecting U.K. waters, to anti-smuggling and counter terrorism operations, these ships are a key part of our Royal Navy fleet," Andrew said. "Today's naming marks an important milestone in HMS Tamar's program ahead of starting sea trials and being accepted into operational service next year."

The HMS Tamar was officially named at a ceremony in Scotstoun by the ship's sponsor, Lady Brigitte Peach, pressing a button to smash a bottle of Camel Valley "Cornwall" Brut against the hull in recognition of the ship being affiliated with Cornwall.