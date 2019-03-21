Samsung heiress and CEO of Hotel Shilla Lee Boo Jin is being investigated for allegedly taking propofol between January and October 2016. (Yonhap)

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- Police said Thursday that they launched a preliminary probe into a plastic surgery clinic in Seoul where Lee Boo Jin, a daughter of Samsung Group patriarch Lee Kun Hee, was allegedly given propofol on a regular basis.

Investigators from the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency and the public health center in Gangnam visited the clinic in the district for an inspection regarding its drug use, officials said.

Police confirmed earlier that they began to gather facts before formally launching a preliminary probe about Lee.

The probe comes after Newstapa, an independent news outlet, carried an interview with a nurse's aide at the clinic, who revealed that Lee, current CEO of Hotel Shilla, had regularly been administered the anesthesia-inducing drug from January to October of 2016.

Lee denied the allegations, saying she had visited the plastic surgery clinic for treatments, including for scars she sustained from burn injuries.

"I am sorry for causing worries for so many people," she said in a statement. "The media reports that I illegally took [propofol] are not true."