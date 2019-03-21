North Korea slams Seoul's 'trashy' policy, U.S. cooperation

North Korea is warning the South against U.S. cooperation following the breakdown of the Hanoi summit where Kim Jong Un (C) met with U.S. President Donald Trump for the second time in February. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 21 (UPI) -- South Korean policy initiatives should be "thrown in the trash" because they are a distraction to Korea-led unification, multiple North Korea propaganda outlets said Friday.

In messages that attacked Seoul's unification ministry and foreign ministry, Pyongyang's propaganda services said Seoul's pursuit of U.S.-North Korea dialogue after the collapse of the Hanoi summit is the wrong move.

"South Korea's unification ministry has released a so-called 'work plan' to pursue the progress of U.S.-North Korea dialogue," North Korean outlet Uriminzokkiri said Friday. "Under a close 'U.S.-South Korea cooperation,' they are calling for a 'mediated settlement,' and for other initiatives that are inappropriate."

Uriminzokkiri also criticized South Korea's preliminary moves to discuss the possible reopening of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a jointly operated factory park in the North, and the Mount Kumgang tourist area.

Such moves are taking place "within the framework of North Korea sanctions" and represent the "same old way" of doing things, the North Korean mouthpiece said.

The unification ministry's 2019 work plan is filled with "ulterior motives" and its policies are "trying to satisfy the pressure from U.S. and conservative forces," Uriminzokkiri said.

"If the South Korean authorities truly desire the continued development of North-South relations, they must throw in the trash the '2019 work plan' that is doing more harm than good," North Korea said.

Maeari, a North Korean propaganda service targeting overseas Korean readers sympathetic to Pyongyang, made a similar attack of 2019 plans issued by Seoul's foreign ministry.

North Korean criticism of the South comes at a time when North Korean foreign missions are recovering from a raid at one of its complexes.

The Washington Post reported Thursday the group that attacked North Korea's embassy in Spain, and stole sensitive documents, are sharing the data with FBI.

Spanish authorities have not publicly identified any suspects.

Free Joseon, also known as Cheollima Civil Defense, a North Korean dissident group-in-exile, is believed to be behind the attack.

On Thursday, the group released a video of portrait destruction.