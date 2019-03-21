New Zealand bans all military-style semi-automatic weapons

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that country has tried several times to ban assault rifles, most recently in 2017. Photo by EPA-EFE/SNPA / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

March 21 (UPI) -- New Zealand has banned all military-style semi-automatic weapons and assault rifles, six days after a gunman killed 50 people in Christchurch with the use of similar firearms.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcement Thursday after having pledged a day after the March 15 attacks that the country's gun laws would change.

In a media conference, Arden said last week's terrorist attack "demonstrated the weakness of New Zealand's gun laws."

The accused, Australian Brent Tarrant, 28, allegedly used two legally purchased assault rifles in the attack on two mosques, Arden said.

Tarrant was arrested while on the way to a third unknown destination. He has been charged with one count of murder, but more charges are expected to follow.

"I absolutely believe there will be a common view amongst New Zealanders -- those who use guns for legitimate purposes and those who have never touched one -- that the time for the mass and easy availability of these weapons must end," she said. "And today, they will."

Along with the firearms, high-capacity ammunition magazines, parts that can convert a firearm into a military-style semi-automatic weapon and parts that can cause a firearm to generate semi-automatic gunfire or close to will be banned.

"In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country," she said.

Legislation is currently being written and she expects the law to be in place by April 11, she said.

To prevent weapon sellers from unloading their items before the law is in place, an order in council took effect at 3 p.m, meaning that only individuals with an E-Class license, which must be approved by the police, can purchase these weapons.

"I can assure people there is no point in applying for such a permit," she said.

For those who already own these weapons, there will be tighter regulations while no one else would be able to buy one.

To incentivize people to give up their now banned weapons, New Zealand will be establishing a "buyback scheme," she said, the details of which are being hammered out now.

After a "reasonable period" of time, those who possess these weapons will be found in contravention of the law and face fines up to $2,840 and 3 years in prison, she said, adding that these penalties will be increased.

"This is just the beginning of the work we need to do," she said.

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said during a separate media conference that the police will be working closely with the public to ensure those who as of 3 p.m. possess now-banned firearms can hand them over to authorities safely.

He added that police provided advice on the new laws, and they will do "everything we can" to get those weapons off the streets, out of circulation and contained.

Those who do not comply during the amnesty period will be prosecuted, he said.

"So I encourage everyone in that situation so that you don't become subject to prosecution to contact us immediately in or in the next few days at least," he said.

He said there are at least a quarter of a million firearms owners in New Zealand.

The country is still on high alert with police presence high, particularly around mosques, he said.

Meanwhile, Bush announced that all 50 bodies have now been identified and all next of kin have been notified.

Over 120 police, forensic and coroner experts were involved in the identification process, he said.

The first body of one of the victims was released Monday.