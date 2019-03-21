Ferry capsizes on Tigris River in Iraq, killing 55

A ferry similar to this one capsized on the Tigris River on Thursday, killing 55 people. File Photo by Ali Abbas/EPA-EFE

March 21 (UPI) -- A ferry carrying 150 people capsized in the Tigris river in Mosul, Iraq, on Thursday, killing at least 55 people, including 12 children.

The boat was bound for a tourist island when it overturned because of high water levels in the river, Nineveh Mayor Abd al-Sattar Habu said. Scores of people were visiting the island to celebrate Nowruz, the start of the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Rescue teams saved a dozen people so far. They also recovered several bodies. Many of the casualties were people who can't swim, Mosul Civil Defense Authority director Hasam Khalil said. Search operations are ongoing.

The ferry was carrying more than twice the legal capacity when it tipped over, Civil Defense General Manager Brigadier Malik Bohan said.

"The Department of Water Resources warned a few days ago that the level of water will rise as a result of the opening of dams," Habu said.