May asks EU for Brexit delay, blaming Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May, shown leaving No.10 Downing St. last week, has asked the European Union for a delay in Britain leaving. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union for a three-month delay to the Brexit deadline, giving Parliament more time to debate the country's planned departure from the EU.

May informed the House of Commons of her letter on Wednesday, saying a longer delay would mean that legislators were turning their back on the will of voters to supported Brexit in 2016.

In the letter addressed to European Council President Donald Tusk, May said the extra time was needed to get her Brexit deal through Parliament. She said she plans to bring the bill up again for a vote despite efforts in Parliament to prevent a third vote unless substantial changes are made.

British House Speaker John Bercow blocked May from asking members of Parliament to hold another vote on her Brexit deal this week.

"If that [delay] vote is passed, the extension will give the house time to consider the withdrawal agreement bill," May told the House of Commons. "If not, the house will have to decide how to proceed. But as prime minister I am not prepared to delay Brexit any further than 30 June."

May laid blame at lawmakers for the impasse after the House of Commons voted soundly against her agreement she negotiated with the EU. Lawmakers, in turn, said that May has exhibited poor leadership and presented them a flawed bill that they cannot agree to. The planned deadline for Brexit is March 29.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said that Tusk has yet to receive the letter but expressed doubt about an extension because of Britain's difficulty in passing a withdrawal plan.

"My impression is ... that this week at the European council there will be no decision, but that we will probably have to meet again next week, because Mrs. May doesn't have agreement to anything, either in her cabinet or in parliament," Juncker said.

"As long as we don't know what Britain could say yes to, we can't reach a decision," Juncker added.