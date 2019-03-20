Google celebrates spring and fall equinox with new Doodles

Google is honoring the arrival of the fall equinox for those living in the Southern Hemisphere with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

Google is honoring the arrival of the spring equinox for those living in the Northern Hemisphere with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

March 20 (UPI) -- Google is welcoming the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and fall in the Southern Hemisphere with different Doodles.

Users living north of the equator will see on Google's homepage artwork of a planet earth cartoon who is surprised to find a pink flower growing on top of its head. The Google logo, meanwhile, features little plants growing out of the letters.

For users living south of the equator, google's homepage features similar but different artwork of a resting planet earth who has a brown and orange leaf sitting on top of its head. The Google logo is tree-like, and features similar orange and brown leaves with long branches.

Google last year on March 20 offered two different animated shorts celebrating the arrival of spring and fall. The spring featured a character named Quinn playing a musical tune in order to awaken a mysterious creature from within a colorful batch of flowers.The fall short consisted of Quinn following a leaf fall down into a patch of brown and yellow leaves that are covering up the mysterious creature.