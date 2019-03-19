Venezuelan opposition seizes control of U.S. offices

Three diplomatic buildings -- two in Washington and one in New York -- that were formally under the care of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro were seized by Representatives of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guadio. photo by Marcelo Perez/ UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Representatives of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido have seized control of three diplomatic properties in New York and Washington, D.C., Monday that were formerly controlled by President Nicolas Maduro's government.

Carlos Vecchio, Guaido's U.S. ambassador, said the government of the Venezuelan National Assembly had gained control of two defense ministry facilities in Washington, D.C. and a consular building in New York, CBS News reported.

A fourth building, a Venezuelan embassy in Washington, D.C., will be occupied by Guaido representatives "in the days to come," he added, from one of the newly seized buildings in Washington, D.C.

More than 50 governments including the United States have backed Guaido's interim government after Maduro's recent re-election win was declared illegitimate by the National Assembly.

The political fight between the two sides has been fierce, sending the country into further economic turmoil as Maduro has refused to relent his hold on power, calling the push for his unseating a U.S-backed coup.

From the building in Washington, D.C., Vecchio said its former occupants had destroyed the facility.

"They have destroyed this house. This is an asset that belonged to the Venezuelans," Vecchio told reporters. "If they do this in U.S., you can imagine what they are doing in Venezuela."

Venezuela Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza condemned the seizure of property on Twitter, charing the Guaido government of having taken the properties illegally.

"The Bolivarian Government denounces the forced and illegal occupation of some of its diplomatic headquarters in the USA in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," he said.

He then demanded that the U.S. authorities "correct this irregular situation immediately" or the Maduro government will take action.

El Gobierno Bolivariano denuncia la ocupación forzosa e ilegal de algunas de sus sedes diplomáticas en EEUU en franca violación de la Convención de Viena sobre Relaciones Diplomáticas. Las autoridades de EEUU deben corregir esta situación irregular de inmediato. Comunicado: pic.twitter.com/v4NoF12lCP — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) March 18, 2019

Vecchio was accepted as Venezuela's Chargé d'Affaires to the United States by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in late January.