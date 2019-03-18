A mourner places flowers at a makeshift memorial Saturday near the Al Noor Masjid mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo by Mick Tsikas/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- New Zealand police Commissioner Mike Bush said there was only one attacker responsible for last week's shooting in Christchurch that killed 50 people and injured dozens.

"I want to definitely state that we believe there was only one attacker responsible for this horrendous event," Bush told reporters Monday.

Friday, police arrested four people after the shooting attacks at two mosques in the New Zealand city that Prime Minister Jacinda Arden called a "terrorist attack." Police charged Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, with one count of murder, but additional charges will follow.

Bush, who did not refer to Tarrant by name during the news conference, said police investigating whether others may have aided in the plot.

"That continues to form a very, very important part of our investigation," he said.

The investigation, involving 250 detectives and specialists, is the largest in New Zealand history, Bush said, adding that it's an international inquiry covering jurisdictions all over the world. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and Australian Federal Police are also helping local police.

New Zealand's threat level will remain high so police and emergency personnel are "highly vigilant and visible" throughout the country. The level was raised Friday for the first time in its history and it will remain "to ensure that everyone in New Zealand feels safe," Bush said.

Bush's announcement follows the release Sunday of the first victim's body.