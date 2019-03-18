Emergency workers tend to injured on a tram Monday at 24 October Place in Utrecht, Netherlands, after a shooting attack police believe is terror-related. Photo by Robin Van Lonkhuijsen/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- A shooting aboard a tram in the Netherlands killed at least one person Monday and investigators say it appears to be terror-related.

A number of people were on the tram in the city of Utrecht when the gunfire began, officials said. The shooter has not been captured and the injured were treated in 24 October Square.

"Several shots were fired in a tram and several people were injured," police spokesman Joost Lanshage said.

Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen condemned the attack.

"A horrible and radical incident in which victims have fallen," Zanen said. "Police and the public prosecutor are currently looking for the person responsible."

Utrecht police said the attack has the hallmarks of a terrorist plot.

"I heard 'pang pang pang' three times, four men walked very fast towards [an injured woman] and they tried to drag her away," witness Jimmy de Koster told RTV Utrecht. "Then I heard 'pang pang pang' again."