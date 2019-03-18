First body of Christchurch shooting victim released

March 18 (UPI) -- The first body of a Christchurch mosque shooting victim has been released, authorities said.

Deputy police commissioner Wally Haumaha said Monday that the first of 50 bodies belonging to victims who were killed last week during a horrific shooting at two mosques in the New Zealand city has been released to the family.

The family, who lost two members that day, has chosen to wait to accept both bodies together once the autopsy of the second body has been completed, Haumaha said.

Haumaha said the process to return the bodies has been "intense" and they have employed 90 Disaster Victimization workers to aid in the process so as to return the bodies to their families as quickly as possible in accordance to the Islamic faith.

"We had the first official release last evening, however that person was not released into the family as a result of another family member having been killed," he said in a press conference. "The desires and wishes of the family at this point is to wait until we finish the postmortem with that person and both will be released together."

He said that he hopes more bodies will be released by the middle of the week.

Once the bodies are returned, decisions will need to be made over their burial, he said.

"There will be a lot of decisions being made. There'll be those wanting to repatriate back to their home countries. There'll be those who want to bury within the timeframe that they receive these bodies. There'll be others that want to come together and have a mass burial," he said. "So that question, we're trying to work as expediently as we can."

Meetings are planned to be held, he said, in order to organize burials based on the wishes of the family.

Also, blessings were conducted Monday morning by Muslim leaders at the two mosques, he said.

"We hope to have those premises in place by the end of the week to allow our Muslim community to go back and to undertake prayer," he said.

The announcement of the release of the first body comes a day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she hoped they all would be returned by Wednesday.