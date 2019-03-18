March 18 (UPI) -- At least two dozen people, mostly children, were killed Monday when a train derailed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities said.

The freight train jumped the rails and fell into water in the DRC's Kasai province, officials said. At least 24 people died in the crash. Africa News reported the toll at 32 and more than 70 injured.

The train was hauling freight but carried dozens of stowaways. Monday's is the third Congolese train accident in a month.

A hospital official said medical staff were "overwhelmed by the number of injured."

Police are not yet sure what caused the train to jump the tracks.