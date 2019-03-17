Dozens dead after flash flooding hits Indonesia's Papua

Residents carry their belongings after flash flooding hit the area in Sentani, near Jayapura, Papua province, Indonesia, March 17, 2019. At least 50 people were killed. Photo EPA-EFE/FRANS

March 17 (UPI) -- Dozens of people were killed Sunday in flash flooding that hit Indonesia's far-eastern province of Papua.

At least 50 people are dead and another 59 are injured after the flooding Sunday evening in Sentani a town near Papua's capital of Jayapura, The New York Times reported. Indonesia news website Detik reported 51 deaths, while both news outlets reported seven others died in a landslide that struck Jayapura during the floods.

Indonesian disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told reporters that the flooding washed away nine houses.

Suryadi Diaz, a spokesman for Papua police, told the Times that tree clearings to make room for farming likely exacerbated the flooding.