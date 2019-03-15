Ambulances and police respond to a shooting attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday. Photo by Martin Hunter/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- Shooting attacks at two Christchurch mosques Friday killed 49 people and seriously injured at least 20 others in what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden called a well-planned "terrorist attack."

The shooting started at about 1:30 p.m. Friday at the mosques, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers. Of the dead, 41 were killed at one mosque, seven at the other and one died at the hospital.

Ardern called Friday "one of New Zealand's darkest," and said the attack was "unprecedented," well planned and ideologically motivated.

"You may have chosen us but we utterly reject and condemn you," she said.

She added the majority of those affected are either migrants, immigrants or refugees, saying it can only be described as a "terrorist attack."

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder. He is to appear before the Christchurch court Saturday morning.

Three other people -- two men and a woman -- have also been arrested. Bush said all three were in the possession of firearms at the time of their arrest. At least one, though, is not believed to have had anything to do with the shooting. One is an Australian citizen.

"The two other people that have been apprehended, again in the possession of firearms in the general environment, we are working through to understand what their involvement is," he said.

New Zealand's National Security Threat has been raised from low to high for the first time in its history.

Police are treating the situation as an ongoing investigation despite the face they're not "actively looking" for any suspects, Bush said in a news conference.

Two improvised explosive devices attached to a suspect's vehicle were also discovered in the area. One was defused and the other was being evaluated, Bush said. He added a number of firearms were recovered from the two mosques.

"This was a very well planned event," Bush said, adding that the attack may not be limited to Christchurch and urging people to not visit any of the nation's mosques.

None of the four arrested had been on a national security watch list, Bush said, adding they were not known to Australian authorities either. Asked by journalists how they weren't previously known, Bush said police will look at all evidence to make sure nothing was overlooked.

"This is requiring every police and emergency resource that we have available," he said.

"Many of those who would have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here," Arden told reporters. "They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who perpetrated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand."

Police there was video of the attack circulating online and police were attempting to have the footage removed. Facebook New Zealand spokesman Mia Garlick later said the video was removed and posts praising or supporting the crimes was being deleted.

"Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video," she said.

"I never could believe that something like this would ever happen in the city of Christchurch, but actually I would never believe that this would ever happen in New Zealand, and it looks like the worst has happened," Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said in a Facebook video.

A cricket match scheduled for Saturday in Christchurch between the Black Caps, New Zealand's national cricket team, and the Bangladesh national team has been postponed, the Black Caps said on Twitter.

Players from the Bangladesh team were filmed escaping through a park near one of the mosques where the shooting took place. Tamin Iqbal Khan, a Bangladeshi cricket player, tweeted that the team was safe.

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers," he said in the tweet.