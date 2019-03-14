Two rockets from Gaza fired at Tel Aviv

A naval Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells. An Iron Dome defense system was activated Thursday when two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv. Pool photo by Jack Guez/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Two rockets were fired toward Tel Aviv on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The IDF said the Iron Dome missile defense system was activated in response to the rocket fire, but did not intercept the incoming rockets as they fell in open territory, The Jerusalem Post reported.

No damage or injuries were immediately reported, but several Israelis were treated for shock.

IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis said the military wasn't immediately sure who fired the rockets and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza said it played no role.

A Palestinian source in Gaza told Haaretz the rockets were fired from the northern section of the enclave.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also serves as defense minister, is to hold an emergency security consultation at army headquarters in Tel Aviv.

An Egyptian security delegation also departed Gaza at Israel's request after the rockets were fired.

The Israel Police said it wouldn't take special precautionary measures unless instructed to do so by the government.

Tel Aviv and Rishon Lezion both announced they planned to open public shelters and reports from Gaza stated that Hamas had begun evacuating military posts, anticipating retaliatory strikes from Israel.

U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt condemned Hamas for the rocket fire on Twitter.

"Hamas violently suppresses its own people demonstrating against Hamas' rule and failures today and NOW fires rockets at cities in Israel. OUTRAGEOUS! This is what prevents the world from helping the people of Gaza! We strongly support Israel in defense of its citizens. Always!" he wrote.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett also said Hamas should be held responsible.

"No matter who stands behind tonight's rockets, Hamas should be held accountable," he said. "I call on Netanyahu to order that the IDF present the cabinet a plan to defeat Hamas."