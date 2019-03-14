Multiple fatalities in New Zealand mosque shooting; three men, one woman in custody

Ambulances and police outside the mosque following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo by Martin Hunter/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Three men and one woman are in police custody after multiple people were killed in a mass shooting inside two mosques in Christchurch, police said.

"We have four people in custody," New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a press conference. "We are not aware of other people but we can not assume that there are not others at large."

Bush said the suspects were apprehended by local police, all of whom he was "hugely proud of."

"There has been some absolute acts of bravery, he said.

A number of improvised explosive devices attached to vehicles in the area were also discovered and defused by the defense force, he said.

The number of fatalities has yet to be released but Bush said it is "significant."

"We are doing everything we can to make sure there is no more harm to their communities," he said, explaining that resources were being poured into the area from all over Canterbury.

He said a resource facility center was being set up for people to make phone calls and receive information about their loved ones.

"This is requiring every police and emergency resource that we have available," he said.

The identities of the deceased are not yet known.

He said that there is video of the attack circulating on social media and that the police is doing everything it can to have it removed.

Facebook New Zealand spokesman Mia Garlick has since said video of the shooting has been removed and that praise or support of the crimes is being deleted.

"Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video," she said.

The lockdown on schools in Christchurch announced shortly after the shooting began has since been lifted.

"We would like to reassure members of the public that there is a large Police presence in the city and the safety of the community is our priority," New Zealand police said on Twitter announcing the end of the lockdown.

The shooting started at about 1:30 p.m. local time at two mosques, one on Deans Ave., and one at Linwood Ave., where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers.

Both mosques are still under lockdown and police are treating the situation as ongoing, the department said on Twitter.

Christchurch residents are being urged to stay indoors.

Police are urging all mosques throughout the country to shut its doors and for people to refrain from visiting.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said today was "one of New Zealand's darkest."

In a news conference, she said the shooting was an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence that has no place in New Zealand.

"Many of those who would have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here, she said. "They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who perpetrated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand."

She said her thoughts and all of those of the people of New Zealand were with the victims and their families.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that one of the suspects in custody is Australian.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody, I've been advised, is an Australian-born citizen," he said in a press conference.

Australian authorities will be working closely with their New Zealand counterparts while continue its own investigation.

He said Australia is grieving with New Zealand and wholly condemns "absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing- violent terrorist."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was in shock.

"I never could believe that something like this would ever happen in the city of Christchurch, but actually I would never believe that this would ever happen in New Zealand, and it looks like the worst has happened," she said in a Facebook video.

She said they all need to pull together to get through this.

Air New Zealand said that it was offering flexibility to anyone booked to travel to Christchurch today.

"The airline will waive any change fees and difference in fare should a customer need to make changes to travel booked for today," the carrier said in a statement.

A cricket match scheduled for Saturday in Christchurch between the Black Caps, New Zealand's national cricket team, and the Bangladesh national team has been postponed, the Black Caps said on Twitter.

Players from the Bangladesh team were filmed escaping through a park near one of the mosques where the shooting took place.

Tamin Iqbal Khan, a Bangladeshi cricket player, tweeted that the team was safe.

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers," he said in the tweet.