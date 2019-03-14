Multiple fatalities in New Zealand mosque shooting, one suspect in custody

March 14 (UPI) -- New Zealand police said it is dealing with "a very serious and tragic series of events" involving an active shooter.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said in a recorded statement on Facebook that there have been multiple fatalities and one suspect is in custody but they are unsure if there are others.

Fatalities occurred at two mosques in Christchurch and police are unsure if there are other locations, he said.

"I want to assure everyone that we have mobilized every police resource in the Canterbury region to respond to this and we are also in the process of mobilizing every national police resource to keep people safe," he said.

Bush asked Christchurch residents to stay indoors and all of New Zealand to stay away from mosques.

"I want to ask anyone who was thinking of going to a mosque anywhere in New Zealand not to go, to close your doors until you hear from us again," he said.

All schools in Christchurch are under lockdown.

"This is a very grave and serious situation," Bush said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the shooting on Twitter and reminded migrant communities who may be most directly affected by it that they are New Zealand.

"What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence," she said. "It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities - New Zealand is their home - they are us."

What has happened in Christchurch is an extraordinary act of unprecedented violence. It has no place in New Zealand. Many of those affected will be members of our migrant communities – New Zealand is their home – they are us. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

She added that the person who committed the act has no place in her nation.

"The person who has committed this violent act has no place here. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of @nzpolice," she said.

The situation is ongoing.