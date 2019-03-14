Ambulances and police outside the mosque following a shooting resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries at the Masjid Al Noor on Deans Avenue in Christchurch, New Zealand. Photo by Martin Hunter/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- Mass shootings at two Christchurch mosques during Friday prayer killed 49 people and seriously injured at least 20 others in what New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has called a well-planned "terrorist attack."

Arden said the attack was "unprecedented," well planned and ideologically motivated.

"You may have chosen us but we utterly reject and condemn you," she said.

She said that the majority of those affected are either migrants, immigrants or refugees, saying that it is now clear the only way to describe what happened is as "a terrorist attack."

New Zealand Police Commissioner Mike Bush said that a male in his late 20s has been charged with murder.

He is to appear before the Christchurch court Saturday morning.

Three other people - two men and one woman - have also been arrested.

Bush said all three were in the possession of firearms at the time of their arrest. At least one of them is not believed to have had anything to do with the shooting.

"The two other people that have been apprehended, again in the possession of firearms in the general environment, we are working through to understand what their involvement is," he said.

One of the arrested has been confirmed to be an Australian citizen.

The National Security Threat has been raised from low to high for the first time in New Zealand's history.

Police are continuing to treat the situation as an ongoing investigation despite not "actively looking" for any suspects, Bush said in a news conference.

Two improvised explosive devices attached to a suspect's vehicle were also discovered in the area. One of the devices has been defused and the other is currently being worked on, Bush said.

Bush said a number of firearms have been recovered from the two mosques, which are still under lockdown.

"This was a very well planned event," Bush said, adding that it may not be limited to only Christchurch urging people to not visit any of the nation's mosques.

None of the four arrested had been on a national security watch list, Bush said, adding that the suspects were not known to Australian authorities either.

Asked by journalists how none of them showed up on any watch list, Bush said that during the investigation police will look back at all evidence to make sure nothing was overlooked.

"This is requiring every police and emergency resource that we have available," he said.

Earlier, he said that there was video of the attack circulating on social media and that the police was doing everything it can to have it removed.

Facebook New Zealand spokesman Mia Garlick has since said video of the shooting has been removed and that praise or support of the crimes is being deleted.

"Police alerted us to a video on Facebook shortly after the livestream commenced and we quickly removed both the shooter's Facebook and Instagram accounts and the video," she said.

The lockdown on schools in Christchurch announced shortly after the shooting began has since been lifted.

The shooting started at about 1:30 p.m. local time at two mosques, one on Deans Avenue, and one at Linwood Avenue, where hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers.

Of the dead, 41 were killed at the mosque on Deans Avenue, seven people were killed at the Linwood mosque, and of the 40 people being treated at hospital, one person has died, Bush said.

The suspects were apprehended by local police who Bush said he is "hugely proud of."

"There have been some absolute acts of bravely," he said.

Earlier, New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern said today was "one of New Zealand's darkest."

In a news conference, she said the shooting was an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence that has no place in New Zealand.

"Many of those who would have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here, she said. "They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who perpetrated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand."

She said her thoughts and all of those of the people of New Zealand were with the victims and their families.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that one of the suspects in custody is Australian.

"I can confirm that the individual who was taken into custody, I've been advised, is an Australian-born citizen," he said in a press conference.

Australian authorities will be working closely with their New Zealand counterparts while continuing its own investigation.

He said Australia is grieving with New Zealand and condemns "absolutely the attack that occurred today by an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist."

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said she was in shock.

"I never could believe that something like this would ever happen in the city of Christchurch, but actually I would never believe that this would ever happen in New Zealand, and it looks like the worst has happened," she said in a Facebook video.

She said they all need to pull together to get through this.

Air New Zealand said that it was offering flexibility to anyone booked to travel to Christchurch today.

"The airline will waive any change fees and difference in fare should a customer need to make changes to travel booked for today," the carrier said in a statement.

A cricket match scheduled for Saturday in Christchurch between the Black Caps, New Zealand's national cricket team, and the Bangladesh national team has been postponed, the Black Caps said on Twitter.

Players from the Bangladesh team were filmed escaping through a park near one of the mosques where the shooting took place.

Tamin Iqbal Khan, a Bangladeshi cricket player, tweeted that the team was safe.

"Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers," he said in the tweet.