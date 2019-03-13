Pieces of the wreckage of an Ethiopia Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft are piled at the crash site near Bishoftu, Ethiopia Wednesday. Photo by Stringer/EPA-EFE

March 13 (UPI) -- While the airline industry awaits answers on the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8, there's a battle over who will analyze the "black boxes" from the Ethiopian Airlines crash last weekend.

Sunday's crash near Addis Ababa killed all 157 aboard, sparking worldwide concern over the safety of the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft. Egypt, Kazakhstan and Vietnam have joined the European Union, China, Australia and India in suspending all Boeing 737 Max 8s from their airspace.

Canada became the latest country Wednesday to bar flight of the Max 8 model.

"This safety notice restricts commercial passenger flights from any air operator, both domestic and foreign, of the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 aircraft from arriving, departing, or overflying Canadian airspace," Canadian transport minister Marc Garneau said.

Canada's move leaves the United States as one of the last nations to allow the airliner to keep flying. The Federal Aviation Administration has not barred the plane from flying over U.S. airspace. The National Transportation Safety Board, considered one of the world's foremost investigative aviation agencies, wants its experts to analyze the black boxes, but Ethiopian authorities want another country to do it, fearing American analysts may be influenced by the fact Boeing is a major U.S. company.

Negotiations behind the scenes are tense, the Wall Street Journal reported

A pilot on the doomed Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 reported "flight control problems" and was granted permission to return to Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, but the plane crashed before it got there.

About half of the aircraft have been grounded globally, but the NTSB said its review of the Boeing 737 Max 8 "shows no systematic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding aircraft."

Pilots have been voicing concerns about the aircraft for months using a federal database where they can voluntarily report problems without fear of repercussions, the Dallas Morning News reported. One captain called the flight manual "inadequate and almost criminally insufficient."

All the complaints deal with the auto pilot feature during take-off or landing procedures. Many said the plane would suddenly dive nose-first. The flights in question occurred in October or November, but the airline is redacted.

Last year's Lion Air crash in Indonesia also involved a Boeing 737 Max 8. The captain's complaint was noted when the FAA released an emergency airworthiness directive. The cause of that crash hasn't been determined but it shares similarities with the crash in Ethiopia.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who leads a Senate subcommittee overseeing aviation, called for the plane to be grounded in the U.S.

Transport workers union President John Samuelsen blamed the "lust for profit in the American aviation" for the FAA's decision to keep flying the plane. The world's largest airline, American Airlines, has 24 of the planes in its fleet. Southwest Airlines, the largest U.S. domestic carrier, exclusively flies Boeing 737 aircraft and has 34 of the Max 8s in its fleet.

A Southwest spokesman told the Dallas Morning News that its pilots haven't had problems with the aircraft, adding that company data do not indicate any issues. American Airlines said it believes the aircraft are safe, saying there have been no issues like the ones described in the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes.

Boeing's stock fell from $422 a share Friday, before the crash, to $375 early Wednesday.