March 13 (UPI) -- Two teenagers on Wednesday broke into a greater Sao Paulo school and fatally shot at least seven people, including at least five children, before killing themselves.

In addition to the nine confirmed deaths, there are an undetermined number of injured, including some in serious condition that were taken to local hospitals, the Brazil edition of El Pais reported.

According to R7, the number of deaths rose to 10, in a report issued just before noon local time Wednesday.

One of the dead is a female school official and the other victims were all students. Eight died in the school and two others died after they were removed to go to a hospital, R7 said.

The attackers were hooded and fired shots as they entered the school, later targeting students and workers, before they killed themselves, R7 said.

R7 did not have any number of injuries, but said it involved many children.

The attack occurred in Suzano, about 30 miles east of Sao Paulo. The school area looked filled with military police, state emergency health workers and firefighters following the incident