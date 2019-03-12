Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, Mitsubishi Motors Chairman and CEO Osamu Masuko attend a joint press conference Tuesday at the Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Top executives for Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi formed a new board Tuesday to oversee the auto alliance -- looking for a new start after the arrest of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

The new board will meet every month in either Paris or Tokyo to update stakeholders on company initiatives and achievements, the automakers said Tuesday. The companies have been working together for nearly 20 years.

The board consists of Renault CEO Thierry Bollore, Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard, Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa and Mitsubishi CEO Osamu Masuko. The previous structure, run through two Amsterdam-based joint ventures, allowed Ghosn to unilaterally decisions regarding the alliance. The new executive led board will have a more collaborative setup.

"The creation of the new Alliance operating board is designed to help Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Motors become what they can be together -- the top organization in the rapidly changing and highly competitive global auto market," the automakers said in a statement.

Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO who originally built the alliance, is facing charges of aggravated breach of trust for falsifying financial reports and under-reporting millions in income. He posted bail last week and is still a member of Nissan's board. The Tokyo District Court rejected Ghosn's request to attend Monday's meeting because of tampering concerns.

The three automakers produce about 10 million vehicles per year.

Ghosn has said he was forced out by Nissan executives who opposed his plans to strengthen the partnership with Renault. Nissan officials said they started working with Japanese prosecutors after a whistle-blower uncovered the conduct by Ghosn.

Senard eased fears of a Renault takeover and said he has no interest in replacing Ghosn as chairman of Nissan.