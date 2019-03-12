Jihadi Mehdi Nemmouche sentenced to life in prison for Jewish museum massacre

security was on alert at the Brussels Palace of Justice during the sentencing Mehdi Nemmouche, the man convicted last week of killing four people at the Jewish Museum of Belgium in 2014. Photo by Stephanie Lecocq/EPA-EFE

March 12 (UPI) -- A French citizen guilty of killing four people at a Jewish museum in 2014 has been sentenced to life in jail.

Mehdi Nemmouche, a 33-year-old jihadi who had previously fought in Syria for the Islamic State, was found guilty last week of "terrorist murder" for the anti-Semitic massacre of four people at the Jewish Museum of Belgium on May 24, 2014.

It was the first terrorist attack on European soil by an individual who had fought for IS in Syria.

When asked for comment following his sentencing Monday, Nemmouche said with a smirk, "life goes on," the BBC reported.

Nacer Bender, 30, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for having helped plan the attack and supply Nemmouche with the weapons he used during the crime.

"I am ashamed to have crossed paths with this guy [Nemmouche]," Bender told the court following sentencing. "He is not a man, he is a monster."

Nemmouche had claimed to be innocent, and his lawyer attempted to paint his client during the two-month-long trial as having been set up by foreign intelligence agencies in a conspiracy targeting Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency.

Nemmouche also faces separate kidnapping charges in France concerning his alleged detention of four French journalists from June 2013 to April 2014 in Islamic State-controlled Aleppo, Syria.

He was arrested in Marseilles, France, six days after the shooting in possession of the weapons. Shortly after, he was extradited to Belgium to stand trial.