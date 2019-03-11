Rains in Sao Paulo cause deadly floods, mudslides

An abandoned vehicle is trapped in water and mud after flooding Monday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Sebastiao Moreira/EPA-EFE

March 11 (UPI) -- Intense rains that started Sunday and continued Monday in the Sao Paulo region in Brazil caused floods and mudslides that killed at least 12.

According to G1, seven of the deaths were caused by drownings in roads in Ipiranga, Sao Caetano, Santo Andre and Sao Bernardo. Four were killed by mudslides in the Riberao Pires area. A child died in a mudslide in Embu das Artes.

The rain is forecast to continue. Firefighters reported 601 areas flooded in Sao Paulo and 54 mudslides.

A Folha de Sao Paulo report cited reports of people who had to swim to get help. Firefighters used boats in rescues.

Images in local media showed autos covered with water. Many people have also lost refrigerators and stoves after water made it into their homes, media reported.

This summer in the Southern Hemisphere has been marked by deadly weather, including floods in Peru and Bolivia, as well as forest fires in Chile and a heat wave in Argentina.