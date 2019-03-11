China has grounded all 96 of its Boeing 737 Max 8 jets following two crashes involving the model in less than six months. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- The Chinese government on Monday grounded all domestic Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft a day after an Ethiopian Airlines' jet of the same make crashed and killed everyone on board.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China issued the notice early Monday that all 96 Boeing 737 Max 8 Aircraft in the country would be out of commission. The suspension was issued due to "the management principle of zero tolerance for safety hazards and strict control," the announcement said.

The move followed the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet Sunday just minutes after takeoff in Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. It was headed for Nairobi, Kenya. Sunday's was the second accident involving a new 737 Max 8 in less than six months. In October, an Indonesian Lion Air jet crashed a short time after takeoff, killing 189 people.

"In view of the fact that the two air crashes are newly delivered Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, and they all occur in the take-off phase, they have certain similarities," China's civil aviation administration said.

RELATED 30 injured on turbulent flight approaching JFK Airport

Following the crash Sunday, Boeing said it was "deeply saddened" by the accident and extended "heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones" of the dead.

"A Boeing technical team will be traveling to the crash site to provide technical assistance under the direction of the Ethiopia Accident Investigation Bureau and U.S. National Transportation Safety Board," Boeing said in a statement.

China's suspension came as Ethiopian Airlines and Cayman Airways suspended the use of their Boeing 737 Max 8 jets until further notice.

In a tweet Monday, Ethiopian Airlines said that despite not knowing what caused its plane to crash, it decided to ground the 737 fleet as an "extra safety precaution." Cayman Airways also said Monday it would suspend service of its two 737 Max 8s.

"While the cause of this sad loss is undetermined at this time, we stand by our commitment to putting the safety of our passengers and crew first by maintaining complete and undoubtable safe operations, and as such, we have taken the decision to suspend operations of both our new Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, effective from Monday, March 11, 2019," Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms said in a statement.

Whorms said the suspension would cause schedule and flight capacity changes this week.

More than 300 Boeing 737 Max 8 jets are in operation worldwide and 5,000 more have been ordered since 2017, The Guardian reported.