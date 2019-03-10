Fatah official Mohammad Shtayyeh named Palestinian prime minister

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named senior Fatah official Mohammad Shtayyeh prime minister and ordered him to form a new Palestinian government. Photo by Thaer Ghanaim/EPA

March 10 (UPI) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed one of the country's party leaders, Mohammad Shtayyeh, as his new prime minister Sunday.

Abbas asked Shtayyeh, a member of Fatah's Central Committee, to form a new government to replace the outgoing government of Rami Hamdallah in three weeks, according to Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In his letter of designation to Shtayyeh, Abbas said the goal of the new government should be to improve progress toward reuniting the West Bank and Gaza Strip and establishing elections in both areas.

He also said the government should focus on the conflict with Israel, including financially supporting the families of Palestinian prisoners and controlling important religious sites.

The Fatah group said Shtayyeh's appointment came amid "intransigence" from its rival group Hamas and "its refusal to deal with the national reconciliation government."

Shtayyeh served as a minister of public works and housing between 2005-2006 and 2008-2010 as well as head of the Palestinian Economic Council for Development and Reconstruction.