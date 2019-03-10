A DC-03 plane operated by Laser Aero crashed in La Bendicion, Colombia, on Saturday. Fourteen people died. Photo by Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority/EPA

March 10 (UPI) -- A DC-3 plane crashed in Colombia, killing all 14 aboard, authorities said.

The flight contained 12 passengers and two pilots, according to Colombia's Civil Aviation Authority in a news release that identified the victims in the crash Saturday.

An emergency call was placed at 10:40 a.m. Saturday while the Laser Aero flight was traveling between between San Jose del Guaviare and Villavicencio, according to the agency in a CNN report. The jet was found in La Bendición, near Villavicencio.

"Unfortunately... there were no survivors," Colombia's civil aviation authority said in a statement.

The plane is configured for 20 passengers and was originally manufactured in 1945, according FlightGlobal.

Production of the Douglas DC-3, a fix-wing propeller plane, began in 1935 and ended in 1945. Less than 150 of the 607 civil versions built are still airworthy, according to FlyDC3.com.