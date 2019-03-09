Japan ferry collision injures 80; whale may be to blame

Eighty people were injured Saturday, 13 seriously, after a ferry collision in Japan. Sea of Japan Map.png: Chris 73derivative work: Phoenix7777 [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

March 9 (UPI) -- At least 80 people were injured Saturday after a jetfoil ferry may have hit a whale in the Sea of Japan.

The Japanese Coast Guard said 13 people had serious injuries out of the 80 hurt in the collision off Sado Island.

The ship was carrying 121 passengers.

The collision did not prevent the ferry from reaching its destination on Sado Island Saturday afternoon with a crack at the stern, according to a ferry operator.

Coast guard officials said there was about a 6-inch crack in the stern and the hydrofoil wing was bent.

Officials are still investigating the incident's cause, but they said the ferry may have hit a whale.

Shinichiro Ikeguchi, vice director of the municipal aquarium in Niigata Prefecture, said mink and humpback whales are migrating through the sea and the impact's scale suggests the boat hit a whale.