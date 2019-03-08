Google recognizes International Women's Day with new Doodle

March 8 (UPI) -- Google recognized International Women's Day 2019 with a new Doodle on its homepage Friday.

The colorful graphic features the word "woman" in various languages.

Clicking on the play button that replaces the second "O" in "Google" activates a slideshow of inspiring sayings from prominent women from around the world, starting with, "Never be limited by other people's limited imaginations," which is attributed to Dr. Mae Jemison, an American astronaut and physician.

The salute also includes the words of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Japanese artist Yoko Ono, French novelist George Sand and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, among others.

"Connecting to the larger theme of 'women empowering women,' the quotes were also designed by a talented group of female guest artists from around the globe," Google said. "The process of choosing the 13 quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world."