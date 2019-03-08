A South Korean man wearing a facial mask walks in front of Seoul city hall on Tuesday. Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, March 8 (UPI) -- Chinese state media is blasting South Koreans for attributing worsening fine dust pollution to the world's second biggest economy.

State tabloid Global Times said Friday South Koreans are using China as a convenient scapegoat, despite evidence that shows fine particulate matter originates from Chinese industrial sites.

"Denigrating China with all your might does not carry political risk, plus you can draw attention," the article read.

Global Times, a bilingual publication, may have issued the report exclusively in Chinese; on Friday an English-language version of the story was not available online.

The article suggested South Koreans are exaggerating the role China has played in increasing the volume of particulate matter in major cities like Seoul.

"It appears South Koreans think the smog in Beijing are being placed in plastic bags and sprinkled all over Seoul," the Global Times said.

State media also blamed "some South Korean politicians" for "radical remarks" that are "speculative and irresponsible."

The strongly worded statements come a day after Beijing's foreign ministry refuted claims China's bad air is one of the causes for pollution in neighboring countries.

The ministry said Thursday the fine dust pollution was lower in Beijing than in Seoul.

State-owned news agency Xinhua has claimed South Korea is experiencing numerous environmental problems, including the issue of mounting recyclable trash.

Seoul is employing a variety of methods to address fine dust pollution.

Local television network SBS reported Friday the National Institute of Environmental Research is exploring the use of drones to crack down on fine dust pollution originating from South Korean factories.

The drones take air samples near industrial sites and locate the pollution's origin.

The results could improve ways to regulate polluters, according to the report.