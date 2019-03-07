Grenade explosion injures 28 in India as police 'hunt' for culprits

March 7 (UPI) -- At least 28 people were injured Thursday when a grenade exploded at a busy bus stop at the heart of the Indian city of Jammu, authorities said.

Several people required surgery with at least five listed as in critical condition, the Hindustan Times reported.

Police said mostly bus drivers and conductors were injured from the explosion, adding that they think the grenade was lobbed under the bus.

Police Inspector General M.K. Sinha told reporters that they were working on all leads and that they "are sure to hunt [those responsible] down."

He said the motivation behind the attack was to disrupt the community.

"Obviously the intention is always to disturb the community peace and harmony and I would request to everyone to maintain calm," he said.

The area has since been cordoned off and a forensic team is investigating, News Nation reported.

This is the third grenade attack in the vicinity of the bus stand in under a year, NDTV reported.

In late December, a grenade was hurled in the vicinity of the bus stand, resulting in no injuries. Three police officers and a civilian were injured in a similar attack in May.

The attack comes three weeks after the Indian air force conducted airstrikes on an alleged terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pakistan.

The terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a suicide attack Feb. 14 in the Jammu and Kashmir district of Pulwama that resulted in the deaths of more than 40 people.

Since then, relations between India and Pakistan have dropped to levels not seen in decades