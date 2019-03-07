March 7 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed Thursday when explosions in the Afghan capital of Kabul disrupted a political gathering attended by former President Hamid Karzai.

The attacks targeted the conference in west Kabul, killing political leader Abdul Ali Mazari and two others. Several more were injured, including three children, officials said. The Islamic State terror group took credit for the attack.

National Unity government chief Abdullah Abdullah was speaking at the event in Musala-e-Mazar when the blasts went off.

"This is one of the signs of the enemies of Afghanistan," Abdullah said after the first explosions were heard.

Others in attendance included former Afghan security adviser Haneef Atmar, former Vice President Yunus Qanuni, acting foreign minister Salahuddin Rabbani and second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq. Atmar said eight of his bodyguards were among the injured.

At least 15 explosions were heard and mortar rounds also hit civilian homes, injuring bystanders who weren't involved in the political gathering.

"Two people were killed in a house after it was hit by a mortar shell and three others were wounded," the Afghan health ministry said. "From the gathering, one person (Mazari) was killed and 16 others were wounded."

Mohammad Faisal, a spokesman for the Pakistan foreign ministry, renounced the attack.

"Pakistan stands with the people of Afghanistan in their resolve to defeat extremism and terrorism," Faisal wrote.

Thursday's was the second significant attack in Afghanistan in as many days. More than a dozen private construction company workers were killed at an airport Wednesday in Nangarhar. Authorities said the attackers set off suicide vests and three more were killed in an ensuing firefight with security officers.