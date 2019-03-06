India: Pakistan violated ceasefire

Tensions between Pakistan and India have been high, resulting in several gunfights and ceasefire violations. Photo by Farooq Khan/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Pakistan violated the 2003 ceasefire agreement with India, shelling the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region three times on Wednesday, India's defence ministry said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Pakistan again shelled India's Rajouri district of the disputed province of Jammu and Kashmir, which both countries lay claims to and control a portion of, the Hindustan Times reported

"Pakistan continued its nefarious designs and [for a] third time in a day again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with artillery and firing of small arms along [the Line of Control]," defense spokesperson Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

The official earlier said that Pakistani troops had fired across the military Line of Control border between the two countries from late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

"The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively," he said, without elaborating.

One Indian soldier was shot and taken to hospital during Pakistan's shelling on forward posts and villages, NDTV reported.

News of the ceasefire violations follows Pakistan claiming to have intercepted an Indian submarine.

Accompanying a video posted to its Facebook page, the Pakistan navy said that it could have easily "destroyed [the submarine] had it not been for Pakistan's policy to exercise restraint in the face of Indian aggression."

However, India said the video was only propaganda and that the Indian navy's mission has not been impeded.

"The Indian navy does not take cognizance of such propaganda," the India navy tweeted from its official account. "Our deployments remain undeterred."

There have been several ceasefire violations along the border since India conducted an air strike against a training compound of Jaish-e-Mohammad on Feb. 26.

India has held the terrorist group responsible for the Feb. 14 suicide bomb attack against an Indian convoy of military personnel, killing at least 40 people.

Last week, four civilians were killed and several others were injured in India during ceasefire violations, NDTV reported.