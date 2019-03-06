March 6 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn posted bail and left jail in Tokyo Wednesday after spending more than 100 days in jail on charges of fraud.

Ghosn, 64, was arrested Nov. 19 on charges he falsified his financials for several years while on the board at Nissan. The counts include aggravated breach of trust for an alleged transfer of private investment losses to Nissan dating back to 2008.

Ghosn denies the charges and the high-profile case has shed light on the Japanese legal system, which has been criticized by some who say defendants are treated unfairly and are often held for long periods of time with no bail.

"I am innocent and totally committed to vigorously defending myself in a fair trial against these meritless and unsubstantiated accusations," Ghosn said in a statement.

The former Nissan executive wore a surgical mask, gray jumpsuit and blue cap and was accompanied by several officers on his release Wednesday. The disguise allowed him to walk past a throng of media virtually undetected. Ghosn got into a small van while reporters focused on a larger black van, which police had loaded his belongings into. He was freed after 108 days in jail and posted a $9 million bond. It was his third attempt at posting bail.

Ghosn oversaw the partnership between Nissan, Mitsubishi Motors Corp and French automaker Renault.

The auto executive will not be allowed to contact Nissan officials while out on bond, the court ordered. He will also be under constant video surveillance and cannot use a cellphone or the Internet.

Ghosn is still on the board of directors for all three companies but is no longer chairman. Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Ghosn's release will not affect the operation of the company.

"I am not in the position to say whether he is guilty or not guilty," Saikawa said.

Attorneys first tried to post bail Tuesday but couldn't get the money together in time.