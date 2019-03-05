Trending Stories

Former acting AG Matthew Whitaker has left Justice Dept., reports say
Serial 'machete murderer' Juan Corona dies of natural causes
Lawmakers demand documents from White House for Trump investigation
Deadly Alabama tornado left nearly mile-wide path
Trump eases restrictions to help military members join Merchant Marine

Michael Cohen, President Trump's former lawyer, testifies before Congress

South Korea envoy leaves for Washington and 'cooperative talks'
Trump terminates preferential trade status to India, Turkey
On This Day: Wilson inaugurated for second term
Famous birthdays for March 5: Penn Jillette, Eva Mendes
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, March 5, 2019
 
