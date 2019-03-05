Photographers prepare for the release of former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn outside Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday. Photo by Kimimasa Mayama/EPA EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghost, who's been jailed for 107 days on criminal charges, can be released on a $9 million bond, a Japanese court said Tuesday.

The Tokyo court ruled Ghosn, the former chief of a partnership between Nissan and French automaker Renault, can be freed on bail, Le Monde reported.

Attorneys couldn't get the money together in time for his release Tuesday, but Ghosn is expected to be released Wednesday.

"I am innocent and resolutely determined to defend myself vigorously in an equitable process against this accusations that lack any basis," Ghosn said in the Le Monde report.

Tuesday's was the first legal victory for attorneys of the French-Brazilian entrepreneur, who'd unsuccessfully lobbied for bail twice before.

The court rejected an appeal by prosecutors to keep Ghosn locked up throughout the legal proceedings, in which he faces charges of financial violations, including breach of trust and under-reporting his earnings. Prosecutors say Ghosn, who resigned as Nissan chairman in November, under-reported his salary by $46 million between 2010 and 2015.

After his release, Ghosn will stay under video surveillance at his home. The bail conditions prevent him from using a computer other than at his attorney's office and he is not allowed to use a cellphone or the Internet.

Ghosn, 64, has been indicted on charges he transferred $17 million in personal investment losses to Nissan in 2008, and understating his salary by $37 million between 2015 and last year.

The legal process could last as many as six months. Former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, accused of helping Ghosn under-report his salary, was released on bail earlier this year.