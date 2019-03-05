Incidents mark Latin American, Italian carnival celebrations

Military police agents intervene in a fight during the "Cordao do Bola Preta" parade at the opening of the Rio de Janeiro's Carnival, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday March 2, 2019. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/ EPA-EFE

March 5 (UPI) -- Latin Americans and some Europeans celebrated Fat Tuesday with parades and events that were interrupted by unexpected incidents in Brazil and Italy.

In Bologna, a city in north-central Italy, a 2-year old boy fell from his mother's arms during a parade of children for Fat Tuesday, Il Corriere della Sera reported.

The child fell from one of 16 allegorical cars, right in front of one of the vehicles, the media Bologna edition reported. The boy is in extremely serious condition at a hospital.

In Brazil, streets in several cities were packed with people celebrating, particularly in Rio de Janeiro, where on Tuesday police used tear gas to confront violence that left three military police officers injured. It was not the first intervention by police in recent days.

According to an early afternoon report by G1, during one of several dozen entertainment blocks of the event attended by 1.2 million people, a fight broke out and was subsequently controlled by police.

As a result of the violence, the event ended hours earlier than anticipated. Acts of violence included a man trying to hit police with an iron bar. Brazilian military police used tear gas. Three military police officers and several partygoers were injured, G1 reported.

Firefighters tended to about 130 people for bruises and other injuries just in that particular event, the paper said.

In Barranquilla, Colombia, police chief Jorge Pinzon said police put in practice safety precautions and enforcement that made it possible to see a 50 percent reduction in the number of homicides during this year's carnival compared with 2018.

Pinzon said that police in Barranquilla detained 668 people during this year's carnival, achieving a 12 percent decline in fighting and a 67 percent year-in-year drop in theft.

In Bolivia, celebrations around the country caused -- as in previous years -- a spike in traffic crashes, El Deber newspaper said citing country authorities.

In Santa Cruz, Bolivia, a man about 30 years old was found dead in the street. Police believe he is a reveler that died of alcohol intoxication.

In Venezuela in recent days, the country's President Nicolas Maduro has promoted celebrations on Twitter.

"The progress of the 2019 Carnivals is going well. The reports that have been given me show positive results, our people are in all corners of the country enjoying in peace and happiness," Maduro had tweeted on Sunday.

The country, however, faces mounting political and economic crises. Maduro is facing increasing pressure to resign, and is considered by his opposition and more than 50 nations to be illegitimate. Maduro has in recent days denied entry of humanitarian aid to Venezuela on grounds that the country is not facing any emergency.