South Korea marks 1919 protests against Japanese rule

K-pop band SF9 performs at a concert to mark the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Movement in Seoul on Friday. Photo by UPI News Korea

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon attends a concert in front of the South Korean Capitol as part of independence celebrations. Photo by UPI News Korea

Students place flowers at a statue of independence fighter Yu Gwan-sun at the Ewha Girls High School in Seoul on Friday. Yu, an alumnus of the school, died while imprisoned for leading pro-independence rallies. She died at age 17. Photo by Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in addresses a throng of people during a ceremony in Seoul on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1919 independence movement. Photo by Yonhap

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (front, L), his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) and other participants give three cheers as they attend a ceremony in Seoul on Friday to mark the 100th anniversary of the 1919 independence movement. Photo by Yonhap

March 1 (UPI) -- South Koreans took to the streets Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the March 1 Movement, which marks the start of the Korean independence movement.

The country honored those who died in the fight against Japanese colonial control and looked ahead to the next 100 years with hopes that the Korean Peninsula will be unified again. North and South Korea have been split at a demilitarized zone at the 38th parallel since the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said in a speech in Seoul on Friday that he envisions a peaceful order in the coming century.

"The coming 100 years will differ from the past in quality. We will push ahead with a bold transition toward a new Korean Peninsula regime and prepare for unification," Moon said, a day after after talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump broke down at their Hanoi, Vietnam summit. "The new Korean Peninsula regime refers to the order of the coming century in which we will take on a leading role. Working together with the people and with North Korea as well, we will create a new order of peace and cooperation."

Many observers were hoping the Trump-Kim talks would mark an end to the Korean War and would lead to unification in time for the 100th anniversary.

Reenactments of the 1919 protests were planned throughout the country with the theme "Let's Open Another 100 Years Together." A century ago, those demonstrations were met with brutality by the Japanese colonists with thousands killed and 46,000 people arrested.

Moon visited the graves of several key leaders in the fight for Korean independence, including Yu Gwan-sun, who received the country's highest medal of honor.

Earlier this week, South Korea announced it would grant special pardons to more than 4,000 people involved in political protests.

The One Korea Global campaign -- an effort of the Global Peace Foundation and Alliance for Korea United -- sponsored a K-pop concert as part of the anniversary celebration.

UPI foreign correspondent Albert Wilder "Bruce" Taylor was the first to break news that 2 million Korean were protesting Japanese rule. Taylor's house, built in 1923, is being restored.

Taylor continued to work as a reporter in Korea in the ensuing decades until he was forced out in 1942 as a result of World War II. An American by birth, Taylor is buried in a foreigners cemetery in Korea.

Yonhap News Agency contributed to this report. The Global Peace Foundation is affiliated with the ultimate holding company that owns United Press International.