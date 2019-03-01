Russian court sends 5 militants to prison for failed terrorist plot

A Russian flag flies near the Kremlin tower in Moscow, Russia. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- A Russian court has sent five Islamic State militants to a maximum security prison for plotting an attack on the French Embassy in Moscow.

The North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced Magomed Amatkhanov to 20 years, Salamkhan Sampiyev and Ruslan Esmurziyev to 17 years, Elberd Kharsiyev to 13 years and Khusen Kitiyev to 12 years, state news agency TASS reported.

Authorities said the men, citizens of the Ingushetia Republic in Russia, began planning terrorist attacks in 2016 and planned an attack on New Year's Day 2017. Prosecutors said they bought weapons and vehicles that were financed by "coordinators."

Police confiscated eight AK-47 rifles, four pistols and more than 500 rounds of ammunition, along with explosives like hand grenades and self-made explosives. A suicide belt was also found at the time of their arrest.

Authorities charged the men with terrorist activity with the Islamic State, which outlawed in Russia. Authorities said a subway was also targeted in the plot.