Protesters gather at Netanyahu's home after indictment plans announced

Israelis drive with black flags on their cars in a convoy to the residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in protest in Jerusalem Friday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Demonstrators protested outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday after the country's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit announced plans to indict him on several charges.

Protesters left Tel Aviv late Friday morning with black flags, later arriving at Netanyahu's home in Jerusalem honking their horns as they passed the residence, the Jerusalem Post reported.

"This is a black day for Israel," Israel's Labor Party said in a statement. "Netanyahu, you are disgracing us. Resign and put an end to this national disgrace."

Netanyahu could face one count of bribery and two counts of fraud and breach of trust from three separate investigations.

The prime minister faces bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in one that accuses him of firing Communications Ministry director Avi Berger and hiring his ex-campaign manager Shlomo Filber.

Netanyahu and his wife are suspected of receiving illegal gifts from wealthy donors in a second case. He is also suspected of trying to negotiate favorable coverage in an Israeli news outlet in a third case.

Netanyahu, who is facing re-election April 9, has denied the charges against him and refuses to resign as prime minister.