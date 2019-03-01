Officials worry grounded ship could leak 600 tons of oil off Australia

March 1 (UPI) -- Authorities are concerned a grounded tanker may leak hundreds of tons of oil into the sea northeast of Australia, after a sizable amount has already gushed out.

The ship ran aground near the Solomon Islands after a cyclone last month. It's already leaked 100 tons of oil and officials worry it might release 600 more.

Heightened efforts to remove oil from the Solomon Trader at Rennell Island and the ship's owner's slow response has created anger among environmentalists. The island is near a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage site.

The ship was unloading bauxite at one of the islands when Category 2 Cyclone Oma hit. Officials said oil has now spread nearly four miles around the wreckage.

Hong Kong-based King Trader Limited, which owns the ship, said the storm forced the ship to drift towards shore. The company initially denied claims of the oil spill and said it was doing everything to remove the vessel.

The company is a wholesale distributor of jewelry, precious stones and metals, costume jewelry, watches, clocks, and silverware.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Rick Houenipwela asked Australia for emergency help two weeks ago. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority sent a Hercules C130 military plane with clean-up gear and a naval ship with extra equipment to help mitigate the spill.

East Rennell, which forms part of the island 155 miles south of the capital Honiara, is the largest raised coral atoll in the world. The historical site has been in endangered because of the increase of logging and overfishing.

"The UNESCO World Heritage Centre is concerned about the impact of the grounding on the World Heritage area, and is working with the national authorities to ascertain the status of the situation and the best mitigation measures to be taken," the organization said on its website last month.