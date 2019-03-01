A magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit southern Peru Friday a week after a quake of similar strength hit neighboring Ecuador. Image courtesy U.S. Geological Survey

March 1 (UPI) -- A powerful earthquake struck southern Peru early Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, just one week after another strong quake hit in neighboring Ecuador.

The quake measured a magnitude of 7.0, the USGS said, and struck at a depth of 160 miles. The epicenter was about 16 miles north of Azangaro, Peru.

The USGS said the earthquake hit just before 4 a.m. and could be felt as far away as La Paz, Bolivia, about 200 miles to the southeast.

The National Weather Service has not issued a tsunami warning. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit last Friday in eastern Ecuador, Peru's neighbor to the west.